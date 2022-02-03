CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School announced that 19 student musicians have been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 All-State Music Festival sponsored by the Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIMEA).
Seventeen students will participate in the Senior Division Ensembles and two in the Junior Division Ensembles. Thirteen chorus students and six band students will perform in concert at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, March 27, as part of the statewide festival.
Senior All-State Chorus
Samantha Bernardo
Heather Bliss
Camila Brito
Christian Chicoine
Brandon Ezovski
Ana Gomez-Velez
Harry Kenyon
Robert Kenyon
Xia Myers
Sarah O’Connell
Cole Pepin
Ethan Tremblay
Junior All-State Chorus
Lila Biddle
Senior All-State Band
Connor Bausman
Eric Bliss
Mason Foss
Nathaniel Gomes
Senior All-State Jazz Band
Nathaniel Gomes
Senior All-State Orchestra
Jasmine Dowling
Junior All-State Band
Desmond Roper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.