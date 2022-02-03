CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School announced that 19 student musicians have been selected to participate in the 2021-2022 All-State Music Festival sponsored by the Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIMEA).

Seventeen students will participate in the Senior Division Ensembles and two in the Junior Division Ensembles. Thirteen chorus students and six band students will perform in concert at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, March 27, as part of the statewide festival.

Senior All-State Chorus

Samantha Bernardo

Heather Bliss

Camila Brito

Christian Chicoine

Brandon Ezovski

Ana Gomez-Velez

Harry Kenyon

Robert Kenyon

Xia Myers

Sarah O’Connell

Cole Pepin

Ethan Tremblay

Junior All-State Chorus

Lila Biddle

Senior All-State Band

Connor Bausman

Eric Bliss

Mason Foss

Nathaniel Gomes

Senior All-State Jazz Band

Nathaniel Gomes

Senior All-State Orchestra

Jasmine Dowling

Junior All-State Band

Desmond Roper

