CUMBERLAND – Whether trying to start your own business or sick of working from home, Cowork Cumberland, 45 Industrial Road, Suite 100, is a new way to work offering office spaces, desks to work at, available conference rooms and a flexible membership.

Housed in the former Children’s Workshop, still owned by David McDonald and run by Marybeth Young, the property manager, this space provides a new opportunity to get to work.

