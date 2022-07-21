CUMBERLAND – Whether trying to start your own business or sick of working from home, Cowork Cumberland, 45 Industrial Road, Suite 100, is a new way to work offering office spaces, desks to work at, available conference rooms and a flexible membership.
Housed in the former Children’s Workshop, still owned by David McDonald and run by Marybeth Young, the property manager, this space provides a new opportunity to get to work.
“This office was the home office of the Children’s Workshop at one time,” Young said. “They sold the Children’s Workshop in 2018 and this building was closed and we had it up for rent. Then David McDonald decided, why not make it co-working space. And that’s what we did. We feel like there is a huge need for it. People are tired of working from home. They want to get back out into the office atmosphere and leave their house. And I think people are more productive.”
Young added that she has been working for McDonald for 26 years now.
“So I’m his property manager and right now I’m here just setting this business up, getting it up on its feet,” she said. “We would like to hire someone that would run the front desk. So I guess I’m the like the general manager, overseeing everything until we get it up and running full force.”
The idea and plans for Cowork Cumberland began last year as COVID was still in full swing. They officially opened at the beginning of this year, January/February. It’s been quiet, but is starting to pick up speed. Young said she joined the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, and they got involved. They had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and used one of the conference rooms for a meeting.
Memberships vary and are flexible, going on a month to month basis, so you can’t get locked in. The basic package is a Day Pass, costing $25, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“They (people) can spend the day here, get coffee and they can make copies,” Young said. “It’s very flexible.”
WiFi is included with the day pass. The other packages include a fob, so you can access the building 24/7. Day pass people do not get a fob but if they want to stay later than 5 p.m., they can let themselves out. The other memberships can work at whatever time they want.
Right now Young is working the front desk as well as anything else needed. She said membership packages include WiFi and copies; they give 25 copies with membership.
Cowork Cumberland is two floors designed with different types of working areas. Walking through the front door, to the right is the flex desk area.
“People come in, they get an open desk, so it’s not your assigned desk,” Young said. “You can actually rent a file cabinet and that would be yours and you can bring it to whatever desk is open. If this room was full, we also could move into the next room (to the left) but it’s a training area.”
The conference/training room next door to the flex space can also be set up any way you want, Young said. You can hold classes in there, it’s interactive with smart technology.
The flex space or flex desk membership option is $125 where you get some hours in the conference rooms, two hours in the flex room and two hours in the room upstairs.
All of the memberships include the use of the kitchen. In the main area on the main level, there is a café space, with tables, chairs, a couch, and a TV on the wall. Deeper in is the kitchen, where members have access to the fridge as well as coffee and tea. Young said she runs the dishwasher about once a week and will clean out the fridge.
There is an outdoor area set up with a picnic table and then in the back of the building is a little gym area with a bathroom and shower. Young said they will add more workout options when memberships pick up, but they currently have a punching bag, weights, a putting green.
There are multiple private telephone booths on both levels, where you have the privacy to make a phone call or Zoom call.
While the flex desks are located on the main floor, the dedicated desks are upstairs on the second floor. For a Dedicated Desk membership it costs $225 and that includes five hours in the conference rooms. The dedicated desk is your desk and that also includes a locked file cabinet.
Also upstairs they offer semi-private offices and private offices.
A semi-private office is located in a room with a door and has a few desks/cubicles. It has a more office-like feel instead of being out in the open.
The semi-private office membership is $400 and you get 10 hours in the conference rooms. Then there are the private office spaces, where that space is all yours and you can decorate and bring your own furniture. This membership costs $800.
They also have a suite on the second floor that includes its own antechamber, two private offices and a wet bar with a little fridge. Young said they want to rent it out as a suite.
At the moment, Cowork Cumberland has four members and one that will be starting in August. Young said they had other members, who stayed for a few months and then moved on to other opportunities.
Courtney Iannuccilli, of Active Adventures, out of Queenstown, New Zealand, shares a temporary space. They do guided travel around the world and are in marketing. Active Adventures’ corporate office is in New Zealand so Iannuccilli and her team are currently working out of Cowork Cumberland.
For more information on Cowork Cumberland visit www.coworkcumberland.com or call 401-227-9799.
