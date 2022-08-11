CUMBERLAND – Join professional explorer, adventurer and documentarian Michael Girard on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m., at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, as he shares his tales of having journeyed through some of the northeast’s last great wildernesses.
Michael has been exploring the northeast for over 25 years. According to a news release from the library, his exploring career has included leading expeditions, mapping caves, 3D modeling shipwrecks, archaeological surveys, photographing elusive wildlife, and uncovering some of the northeast’s most beautiful hidden landscapes. His work has been referenced in scientific publications, and he has served as a producer of shows for channels like the History Channel, NatGeo, and Discovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.