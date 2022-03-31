CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina on Saturday, April 9, at 1:30 p.m. for craft afternoon, a time to gather, craft and socialize, for ages 18 and up, at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
Just in time for Earth Day, participants will be making reusable beeswax paper. This is an alternative to take the place of your plastic cling wrap. The library will provide the materials.
Supplies and space are limited. Registration required.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
