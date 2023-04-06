CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will present its 34th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale, beginning with an opening reception with refreshments on Friday, April 14, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The event continues as a three-day juried exhibition, Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16.
The public is invited to attend the opening reception, view local artists’ work and creative work of Cumberland High School art students in oil, watercolor, ceramics, photography, and silver. The event continues with viewing hours Saturday and Sunday, April 15 and 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be cash prizes in each group for first, second, third, honorable mention and merit awards totaling over $1,200. The juror will be Mim Brooks Fawcett, the executive director and chief curator of the Attleboro Arts Museum.
Artists from the greater Cumberland area who will be exhibiting will be Barbara Testa, Jerry Aissis, Linda McDermot, Emily Fortier, Margaret Lachut, Celeste Houle, Adrienne Franklin, Patti Milton, Carlie Degaetano, Normand Peloquin, Karole Nickolson, Ken Solome, Bruce Shepherd, Gordon Tempest, Didem Korturk, Anna Marie Santos, Shelly Eager, Christine Webb, Adrienne Franklin, Ann Marie Gillett, Steve McAuslin, Dina Depina, Lorraine Hynes, Theresa Miller, Chuck Tramontana, Megan Flint, Janice Sheehan-Hodge, Karen Langlais, Camille Gregorian, Carma Santos, Don Ledversis, Tory Khan, Harry Nagle and Karen Roeber.
