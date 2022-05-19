CUMBERLAND – Join Sabrina at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, May 28, at 1:30 p.m. for a craft afternoon event geared toward ages 18 and up.
For this month’s craft, participants will be making tulips from egg cartons.
Save your egg cartons and bring them to class if you’d like to make extra flowers for a bouquet. Main materials provided.
Supplies and space are limited, so registration is required.
For more information or to register, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
