PLAINVILLE, Mass. – Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is hosting its semi-annual can and bottle deposit drive on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Desco 36 Bacon Square. Drop off any redeemable cans and bottles at this time to help support Angelcat Haven.
Angelcat is also collecting unscented clumping litter. A catnip product sales pop-up will be held at the event, as well as a bake sale table.
All cans and plastic bottles must be in a plastic bag and glass bottles should be in the cardboard box they were sold in. When arriving, cars should pull up to the side of the building at Bacon Square and a volunteer will direct you to a designated spot in the large parking lot adjacent to the building.
For those who cannot make this event, pre-counted cans and bottles can be brought to Mansfield Redemption Center, 75 Forbes Blvd., any open day, and they will be added to Angelcat account.
For more information, visit Angelcat’s Facebook page. Those interested in volunteering can email nora@angelcathaven.com.
