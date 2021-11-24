CUMBERLAND – Kick off the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m., at the Cumberland Fire Department, 50 Arnold Mills Road.
Children are invited to make an ornament to hang on the tree and fire trucks will be available for pictures.
Refreshments will be served.
