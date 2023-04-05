April Birthday Club Apr 5, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 1Joyce, Happy 21st Birthday, Joyce! Love, your family and friendsApril 2Boston Paquette, Happy 15th Birthday, Boston! I love you! MomApril 4Liana Molitor, loving happy 28th birthday wishes to our amazing and beautiful daughter! Love, Mom and Dad OXOXArthur L’Heureux, Happy Birthday to our son-in-law and brother-in-law! Love, the Kissiks and LeBlancsArthur L’Heureux, hope you have a sparkly birthday, Dad!!! Love, Laurie, Hailey, Grace and BrewskiApril 5Linda Deacon, Happy Birthday! Love, Christine, David and KerriLinda Deacon, Happy Birthday, Linda! Love, DaveLinda Deacon, Happy Birthday, Grandma Deacon! Love, Jake and MaddyApril 7Happy Birthday, Kathy Jarry! Love, Gerry Duhamel XOHappy 13th Birthday, Chance Paquette! Mommo loves you!April 9Evan LeBlanc, Happy Birthday, Evan! Love, Mom, Dad, Jared and MollyEvan LeBlanc, hope all your cards are unique and original. HBD! Love, Laurie, Arthur, Hailey, Grace and BrewskiEvan LeBlanc, hoppy B-Day, Evan! Time for backyard baseball! Love, UncleEvan LeBlanc, Happy Birthday! Can’t believe high school is waiting for you! Love, Grandma and Grandpa KissikApril 12Lenny McBride, Happy Birthday! From BarbaraBlake Alexander, Happy 10th Birthday, Blake! Love, Daddy, Grandpa, Aunt Moe, Ronda and DavidApril 14Ava Simonelli, Happy Birthday to my awesome granddaughter! Love you, BabciAva Simonelli, Happy 8th Birthday! Mommy, Daddy and Olivia love you so muchApril 19Elsa Corbeille, Happy 11th Birthday! Love, Pepere and Memere XXOOApril 21Al “Cheeks” Gosselin! Love from your baby boy, GizmoTyler McDonald, Happy 18th Birthday! Love, your proud familyApril 22Chase Corbeille, Happy 9th Birthday! Love, Pepere and Memere XXOOApril 23Brahm Wenson, Happy 11th Birthday! Love, Papa and MemaMyles Molitor, a wonderful husband and dad are you! Happy 77th! Love, wife Debbie and Daughter Liana OXOXApril 24“Big Al” McBride, Happy Birthday! From a secret admirerAl McBride, Happy Birthday! From BarbaraApril 27Hailey Goodman, Happy 21st Birthday! Love, Pa, Di and Mom and WillowApril 29Mary Joan Regan, Happy Birthday! Love, Joyce, Rick and the gang 