April 2

Boston Paquette, Boston Bunny – Happy 14th! Love you, Mom XOXO

April 4

Arthur L’Heureux, Happy Birthday to you – husband and dad! Love, Laurie, Hailey, Grace and Brewski

Arthur L’Heureux, Happy Birthday to a great son-in-law and brother-in-law! The Kissiks and LeBlancs

April 5

Linda Deacon, Happy Birthday, Grandma Deacon! Love, Jake and Maddy

Linda Deacon, Happy Birthday, Linda! Love, Dave

Linda Deacon, Happy Birthday, Mom! Love, Christine, David and Kerri

April 7

Happy Birthday, Kathy Jarry! Love, Gerry XO

Happy Birthday, Zack DeLuca! From all your friends at The Valley Breeze

Evan LeBlanc, Happy 13th Birthday! Love, Mom, Dad, Jared and Molly

Evan LeBlanc, Happy 13th Birthday! Whaaaat?! Love, Uncle

Evan LeBlanc, Happy 13th Birthday to our funny, clever grandson! Love and hugs, Grandma and Grandpa Kissik

Evan LeBlanc, Happy Birthday to a super nephew and cousin! Love, Auntie Laurie, Uncle Arthur, Hailey, Grace and Brewski

Chance Paquette, Chance-A-Roo, Happy 11th! Love you, Mom XOXO

April 13

Madison Forrest, Happy 21st Birthday to our favorite granddaughter! Love you to the moon and back. Mema and Poppi

April 14

Ava Simonelli, Happy Birthday to my sweet, awesome granddaughter! Love, Babci

Ava Simonelli, Happy 7th Birthday! Love you so much. Love, Mom, Dad and Olivia

Liana Molitor, loving Happy 27th wishes to our amazing and beautiful daughter! Love, Ma and Dad OXOX

April 19

Happy 10th Birthday, Elsa Corbeille! Love, Pepere and Memere XXXOOO

April 22

Happy 8th Birthday, Chase Corbeille! Love, Pepere and Memere XXXOOO

April 23

Myles Molitor – a wonderful husband and dad are you! Happy 76th Birthday! Love, wife Debbie and daughter Liana OXOX

April 27

Hailey Goodman, Happy 20th Birthday! From your loving grandparents Pa and Di

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.