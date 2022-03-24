CUMBERLAND – Each Monday, the public is invited to join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for a free Monday matinee film at 1 p.m.
The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• April 4 — “Finding Neverland,” rated PG, 2004, running one hour and 46 minutes. The story of Sir J.M. Barrie’s friendship with a family who inspired him to create Peter Pan.
• April 11 — “Miss Potter,” rated PG, 2006, running one hour and 28 minutes. The story of Beatrix Potter, the author of the beloved and best-selling children’s book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit, and her struggle for love, happiness and success.
• April 18 — “Christopher Robin,” rated PG, 2018, running one hour and 44 minutes. A working class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of his life.
• April 25 — “Saving Mr. Banks,” rated PG-13, 2013, running two hours and five minutes. Author P.L. Travers reflects on her childhood after reluctantly meeting with Walt Disney, who seeks to adapt her Mary Poppins books for the big screen.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 2, or acoutu@cumberlandlibrary.org.
