CUMBERLAND – This month, the Cumberland Public Library’s Spice Club will meet on Zoom on Monday, April 25, at 7 p.m. to discuss mint and dill spices, for ages 16 and up. Kits are available for pickup.
Registration required. Kits are limited. The zoom link for the meet up will be sent out at 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.