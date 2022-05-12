CUMBERLAND – The members of the Arnold Mills Parade Association have been busy organizing the 96th Annual Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade to be held Monday, July 4, and are looking for volunteers.
Greatly needed at this time are volunteers who own convertibles to use in the parade for the grand marshal, beauty queens and Santa.
They also need flatbeds for the many organizations who will be building floats for this year’s parade. If you have a flatbed and/or a large trailer and possibly a truck to pull it, and want to be a part of this year’s festivities, contact us at the website as soon as possible.
The Arnold Mills Parade Association is a not-for-profit organization, a registered 501©(3), that is made up entirely of volunteers.
Positions are open for assisting with the parade and road race on July 4th or prior to the events with fundraising, publicity and/or float building.
Marshals are needed to help the parade run smoothly. Ideally, two marshals are needed for each of the four divisions. Marshals assist with registration, line up their assigned division and walk the parade route with their division to make certain there are no gaps in the parade. The parade route is little more than one mile in length.
Publicity positions include hanging posters at various establishments throughout the town and/or soliciting groups for the parade as walkers, custom cars or floats.
If you have some time to donate, contact the chairperson of the parade at 401-333-1381 or at arnoldmillsparade.com.
