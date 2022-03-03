CUMBERLAND – The Arnold Mills Parade Association, a 501©(3) non-profit organization, is seeking sponsors for its annual Fourth of July Parade and Annual Arnold Mills Road Race. Sponsors can be individuals, families, companies or an organization.
According to the organizers, as a patron of the Arnold Mills Parade, a company would gain exposure to the more than 30,000 people that annually view the road race, the parade or hear/see the live broadcast on radio/cable through WOON Radio in Woonsocket, RI. They credit the event’s success largely to the sponsors who lend their names and financial support to the event, and note that the money raised each year goes to the road race, the various bands and musical groups from across the state and the country and for awards and trophies for runners and parade float winners.
A $1,000 donation has the sponsor’s logo printed on the road race T-shirt, which is given to each runner with his/her registration. Additionally, a banner with the company’s logo is prominently displayed at the beginning/ end of the road race. The cost of banners/signs are included in the sponsorship payment.
For $500 to $900, the sponsor’s logo is also included in both locations, but in less prominence.
Sponsorship of the various bands and musical groups in the parade also exist for donations of $300 and up. Banners with a company name/logo would precede the group which is sponsored. Company representatives are invited to march with the banner. If representatives are not available, the organizers provide signs which are posted in prominent locations on the parade route or attached to the truck which carries the sponsored band. The company may select which option suits its needs.
The organizers note that by participating as a sponsor, an organization will benefit from extended exposure through media campaigns and promotional efforts directed toward the supporters of the Arnold Mills Parade Association. For a donation, a company or organization is able to enjoy excellent exposure to this important segment of its target audience.
This coming year’s goal is $30,000 dollars which, with generous contributions, will lend support to making the parade even better.
The Arnold Mills Parade Association has many levels of sponsorship packages, and the organizers say that 100 percent of the sponsorship fee will be used to help the Arnold Mills Parade Association fund the day’s activities.
Additionally, the association will have a GoFundMe page for individuals and/or families that want to donate. Donations of all sizes are accepted.
For more information, contact the Association President at jhindiekoutsogiane@gmail.com or call 401-333-1381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.