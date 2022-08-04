The Arnold Mills Parade Association, a non-profit, thanks the following contributors who assisted in making this year’s 96th annual parade and 54th annual road race possible:

• Platinum: The Valley Breeze, Navigant Credit Union, Milford Federal Bank, J.H. Lynch & Sons, Inc., John & Sharon Casey, Cumberland House of Pizza, Hanuschak Insurance Agency, McT’s Tavern (In memory of Steven Kanakry)

