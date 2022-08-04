The Arnold Mills Parade Association, a non-profit, thanks the following contributors who assisted in making this year’s 96th annual parade and 54th annual road race possible:
• Platinum: The Valley Breeze, Navigant Credit Union, Milford Federal Bank, J.H. Lynch & Sons, Inc., John & Sharon Casey, Cumberland House of Pizza, Hanuschak Insurance Agency, McT’s Tavern (In memory of Steven Kanakry)
• Gold: Thomas and Carol Ward, Providence Pilates, DiSanto Pries Charitable Foundation
• Silver: Blackstone Auto & Sales & Body Inc., Dean Cooperative Bank, Cumberland Foundry Co. Inc., Dean Warehouse Services
• Bronze: Gail I. Frappier, Thomas and Ann Black, Cumberland Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union, Eileen and Gary Gray, Irene Tuchapsky, Sandra and Michael Walsh, J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, Michael and Karen Kinch, M.W. Aragao Investment Advisors LLC, Hunter Insurance Inc., Robert and Renamarie DiMuccio, Pauline Tucker and Karl Ikerman, Sharon Mullane and Bryan Jaeger, Cumberland Post 14 American Legion, Big Blue Bug Solutions, Raymond and Jane Casey, Apollo Auto Sales Inc., Thomas and Kathy Kenwood, the Rev. Thomas Conboy Jr., Esther Caran, Robert Hope Larder Esq., Dr. Dante and Lynne Ramos, Hope Global Sabra Nash, Nancy Lynch-Maggiacomo
• Patron: Jane F. Byrne, Deborah and David Hilton, Robert and Therese Cournoyer, Richard and Heidi LaFlamme, Keith and Monique Lawton
• Contributor: Carrie and William Almon, Jr., Lyle and Marianne Huck, Yazbak and Company Ltd., Donald and Christine Filonow, Elizabeth and George DeCotis, Albert and Phyllis Mongeau, Joseph and Sarah Craveiro, Harriet and Frank Champi, Barbara Hampso, Ann and Todd Cook, Merla and Howard Lancaster, Valerie Farrell, Rep. Mia Ackerman
• Friend: Beverly Perry, Mark and Jaclyn Cunningham, Alice and James V. Fay Jr., Marjorie Tucci, Elizabeth Cottrell, William and Regina Murray, J.S. and A.D. Faile, Marjory Savage, Robert and Pamela Shalvoy, Helder and Rosalia Videira, Edward and Dalia Bubnys, Harold Audette, Linda and Stanley Jamro, Michael and Barbara Boday, Joseph and Marilyn Lawrence, F.M. Global, Lucia and E. James Monti Jr. MD, Patricia Bradley, Nancy Ryan
Thanks to State Sen. Ryan Pearson for his continued support; and the town of Cumberland and its police, rescue and fire departments, the Cumberland Department of Public Works, Dave’s Marketplace, Marathon Sports, Michael’s Meats, Diggers Landscaping and Dean Warehouse Services for their assistance in bringing these events to fruition.
