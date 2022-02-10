CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for craft classes on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The following classes are offered:
• Knitted Fingerless Gloves: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Oval Pincushion Basket: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:30-10 p.m. Registration fee: $7; materials fee: $12.
• Wooly Mug Mat-March: Thursday, March 10 and 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14.
• Wooly Rug Mat-April: Thursday, March 24 and 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14.
• Elegant Infinity Scarf: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7.
• Wool Felt Clutch: Wednesday, March 9 and 23, 6:30 -9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14
• Walking Foot Straight Line Machine Quilting: Tuesday, March 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
• Knitted Bunny: Monday, March 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $7
• Starry Night Mini Wall Quilt: Tuesday, March 29, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: 7; materials fee: $10.
• Big Beautiful Tote: Tuesday, April 19 and 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14; pattern fee: $6.
• Spring/Easter Brunch: Saturday, April 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Registration fee: $7; materials: $20.
• Mosaic Crocheted Purse: Wednesday, April 13 and 20, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Registration fee: $14; materials: $20.
• UFO: Saturday, Feb. 19 and March 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Work on unfinished projects. There will be a potluck lunch. Registration fee: $10.
For more information, visit https://amchri.org .
