CUMBERLAND – Arnolds Mills Community House announces the winners of its 31st annual Art Show held on Oct. 16-17.
Mim Brooks Fawcett, executive director of the Attleboro Arts Museum, was the juror for the art show.
The following awards were presented.
Adult artists: 1st Place, Mona Dumoulin Cross for a pastel titled “Mazy,” $250; 2nd Place, Jerry Aissis for a watercolor titled “Fountain of Life,” $200; 3rd Place, Ken Salome for a photograph titled “High at Ellis,” $150; and Honorable Mention, Camille Gregorian for an acrylic titled “Kaleidoscope,” $75.
Cumberland High School art student awards were: 1st Place, Kala Hinton, mixed media, $200; 2nd Place, Vanshita Patel, graphite, $150; and 3rd Place, Madeline Dixon, collage, $100.
