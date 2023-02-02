CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Inside Out Heart: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Make a wall hanging-sized quilt with 10-by-10-inch squares. Fee: $7.
• Adult Beginner Sewing Class: Thursdays, Feb. 9, 23, March 9, 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Six classes designed for complete (or nearly complete) beginners will teach the fundamentals of using a sewing machine, and use your new skills to create several simple projects. Fee: $24 + supply list. Final two classes to be determined in next registration.
• Dresden Plate Hot Pad: Thursday, Feb. 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Colorful petals of wool stitched together to form a circle. Fee: $7, materials: $15.
• UFO: Saturdays, Feb. 11 and March 11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Work on unfinished projects with the help of an instructor. Sign up to bring a potluck dish. Fee: $10 per day.
•Knittin’ Mitten Class: Wednesdays, March 1 and 8, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Learn how to knit cozy mittens in the round. This is not a beginner class. Fee: $14.
• Baby Paisley Basket: Thursdays, March 2 and 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Small basket with plaited corners and a butterfly knot on the wooden handle. Beginners can make the basket, without the intricate designs, on the first night only. Fee: $7 for one night or $14 for two. Materials: $20.
• Outdoor Dining: Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Make a lunch menu of pull-apart blue cheese twirl, carrot dill soup, Gorgonzola torte, crowed salad and blueberry lemon cupcakes. Fee: $7 plus $15 for the meal.
• Spring Welcome Door Sign: Tuesdays, March 8 and 15, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Hand paint a barrel stave with flowers, birds and bugs. Fee: $14 and $15 for materials.
• Intro to Comics: Wednesdays, Feb. 8 and 22, 4-6 p.m. Children 10-14 invited to learn basic character design and more. Fee: $20.
• Little Black Bag: Saturday, Feb. 18, 1-4 p.m. Ages 10 and older invited to make a vinyl mesh bag. Fee: $5.
• Kumihimo: Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the Japanese art form of braiding. Fee: $5 plus materials fee of $7.
