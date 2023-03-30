CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, will hold in-person registration for the following classes on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• UFO: Saturdays, April 8, May 13 and June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work on unfinished projects with fellow crafters. An instructor will be there to assist in completing your projects. This will be a potluck lunch, so sign up for what you would like to bring. The fee is $10 per day, pay as you go.
• Cinco de Mayo Painted Glasses: Wednesday, April 19, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Hand paint your own margarita glass. Registration fee is $7, plus $8 per glass.
• Dining in Favorites: Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Make Caesar salad, curried corn bisque, mini cheesy turkey meatloaves, carrots Vichy and chocolate espresso pudding. Registration fee is $7, plus $18 meal.
• Farmhouse Rag Wreath: Wednesday, May 3, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Can be made with tea-stained cotton muslin or three colored cotton muslin fabrics of choice. Registration fee is $7, plus $5 wreath form.
• Intro to Needle Felting, wool scissor case: Wednesday, May 10, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Open to ages 14 and older. All materials will be provided. Bring the scissors that you will be making the custom case for. Registration fee is $7, plus $7 for materials.
• Wool Mug Rug, patriotic theme: Thursday, May 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kits will be available. Registration fee is $7, plus $10 kit.
• Tulip Wreath: Wednesday, April 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wreath and flowers included. Registration fee is $7, plus materials, $45.
• Seeing Stars Charm Pillow: Tuesday, May 16, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Use favorite colors or a themed charm pack, and you can tuck a book or two in the pocket. Registration fee: $7.
• Easter Bunny Candy Place Cards: Wednesday, April 5, 4-6 p.m. Make chocolate covered Oreo bunny pops for seating placement at Easter dinner. Registration fee is $5, plus $10. Open to ages 8 and above.
• Intro to Comics: Wednesdays, April 19, May 3, 10, 17 and 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Learn basic character design, drawing and shading techniques and how to use sequential images to tell a story. Open to ages 10-14. Registration fee: $20, supply list will be provided at registration.
• Singing the Blues Indigo Shibori Dyeing: the following classes are offered:
April 22, 10- 4 p.m.: This indoor class will be an introduction to different ways to prepare textiles for dyeing.
May 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Dyepot day will be outside. Registration fee: $20, plus $8 dye pot and equipment.
