CUMBERLAND – Join the Northern Rhode Island Art Group at Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m.
Artists of any medium are welcome to join this group and share their work with other members.
Each month, the group will choose a theme for the next month. Create a new piece based on the prompt or revisit an old favorite. New members are always welcome.
For more information visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.