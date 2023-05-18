Art Group of NRI showcases work at Hayden Art Gallery this month May 18, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Showing off their work, from left, are Mary Lou Conca, Patricia Faulkner and Karen Roeber, of the Art Group of Northern Rhode Island. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CUMBERLAND – The Art Group of Northern Rhode Island is showcasing members’ work in the Hayden Art Gallery in the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, for the month of May.Works using oils, watercolors, mixed media, quilting, colored pencils and photography will be available for sale.A reception will be held to meet the artists on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gallery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Painting Art × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Trees keep coming down; developer insists he's creating a farm Brewery, expanded orchards on tap for Phantom Farms FedEx facility operational in Pawtucket after leaving Cumberland North Providence businesses expect major traffic during 'Good Burger 2' filming Woonsocket resident Marandola a smash hit as viral BBQ chef Latest News Denny's owner has goal of reviving Park 'n Shop property Art, fireworks alive in North Smithfield Seven reach Eagle Scout status in Troop 1 Greenville Woonsocket mayor presents budget; council frustrated over lack of reports Smithfield schools to hold a public forum on transgender policy Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best Of from North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Denny's owner has goal of reviving Park 'n Shop property Art, fireworks alive in North Smithfield Seven reach Eagle Scout status in Troop 1 Greenville Woonsocket mayor presents budget; council frustrated over lack of reports Smithfield schools to hold a public forum on transgender policy Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204, Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
