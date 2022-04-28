CUMBERLAND – After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, Cumberland High School, 2600 Mendon Road, will bring back Art Night on Thursday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Main Foyer.
The event will include a fine art showcase, art demos, music and dance performances, refreshments as well as a student art sale and flower sale by Flower Shack.
