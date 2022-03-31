CUMBERLAND – Artist Beverly Silva, of Warwick, will exhibit a selection of oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings during April at the Cumberland Public Library.,
According to a press release from the library, Silva began with a watercolor workshop, taken on a whim, having had no prior art experience. Eventually, she found her way to mixed media collage and now enjoys experimenting independently, working daily in her studio.
A lover of books from an early age, Silva began salvaging unwanted books from library book sales, book exchanges and recycling bins to create a variety of vintage book collages. Using old children’s books, she depicted well-known fairy tales, combining images and text from their pages. Later, she was deconstructing whole books, using all of their parts to create contemporary abstract collages. Silva uses only original materials in her book collages.
Silva is an elected member of Art League RI, and a member of Attleboro Arts Museum, Pawtucket Arts Collaborative, National Collage Society and Warwick Center for the Arts. She exhibits frequently in group and open-juried shows.
For more information, contact Aaron Coutu at 401-333-2552, ext. 128. Area artists interested in booking a future exhibit may also contact Coutu.
