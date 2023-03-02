CUMBERLAND – The Arnolds Mills Community House will hold its 34th Annual Art Exhibition and Sale on Friday, April 14-16, and organizers of the sale are looking for artists.
Adult artists must register for submission by Thursday, March 2. Contact Robin Langevin, program administrator, robin49tn@cox.net to receive exhibition protocol information. Artist bin sales also welcomed for display. There is no commission requested on sales.
All adult artists must be preregistered and bring their art work to the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; April 10, 11 and 12, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Opening reception is Friday, April 14, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday viewing hours will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a juried for submission exhibition with cash awards totaling $1,475.00 presented to outstanding adult artists and Cumberland High School student artists.
Adult awards: first place $250, second place $200, third place $150, HM $100, M $75. Cumberland High School awards: first place $200, second place $175, third place $150, HM $100, M $75.
Mim Fawcett, the executive director and chief curator of the Attleboro Arts Museum, will be the juror for this exhibition. According to the organizers, Fawcett, in addition to raising the profile of the Attleboro Arts Museum to national prominence, is a well-established art jurist throughout greater New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.