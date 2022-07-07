CUMBERLAND – The General Assembly passed legislation (2022-H 6609, 2022-S 2222) sponsored by Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski (D-Dist. 17, Cranston) and Sen. Ryan W. Pearson (D-Dist. 19, Cumberland, Lincoln) which would authorize and regulate peer-to-peer car sharing programs in the state.
“Peer-to-peer car sharing” is defined as the authorized use of a vehicle by an individual other than the vehicle’s owner through a peer-to-peer car sharing program. A “peer-to-peer car sharing program” means a business platform that connects vehicle owners with drivers to enable the sharing of vehicles for financial consideration.
“New and innovative transportation options are emerging rapidly and the state must be able to keep pace with new technological advancements," Senator Pearson, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement. "Car sharing is a quickly expanding business model that is allowing car owners to make extra income off of their vehicle while also providing convenient services for individuals who do not want, or are unable, to own a car. Rhode Islanders should have access to this new transportation opportunity and this legislation ensures that right, as well as, the needed regulations to protect our consumers when using these services."
The act would also require that the shared vehicle be covered by insurance while in use by other individuals, as well as provisions relating to consumer protection disclosures, driver’s license verification, retention of various records and automobile safety recalls.
The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk for consideration.
