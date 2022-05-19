ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Attleboro Historic Preservation Societypresents “Borderland: The Life and Times of Blanche Ames Ames — suffragist, activist, artist, inventor,” on Thursday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m.
The film screening, and question and answer session with director Kevin Friend, will be held at the Good News Bible Chapel at 235 West St. Use the door on the left-side of the building.
All are welcome. Cost is $5 for AHPS members and $10 for non-members, paid with cash, or checks made out to AHPS.
