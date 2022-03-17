ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Catherine Feerick, the Economic Development Director for the City of Attleboro, will present, “Attleboro’s Economic Development Plan Leverages our Unique Historic Assets” at the Thursday, March 24 meeting of the Attleboro Historic Preservation Society held in the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St., at 6:45 p.m.
This meeting is free and open to the public.
Feerick will share her philosophy on economic development, and highlight examples where the historic character of a building attracted a developer and allowed the developer to tap into funding sources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.