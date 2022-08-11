CUMBERLAND – Each Monday at 1 p.m. the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites the public for a free movie screening.
There will be a new theme for the movie series each month, and in August, the theme is films about survival.
CUMBERLAND – Each Monday at 1 p.m. the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, invites the public for a free movie screening.
There will be a new theme for the movie series each month, and in August, the theme is films about survival.
The following movies will be included as part of the series:
• Monday, Aug. 15: “Tracks,” rated PG-13, released in 2013 and running 100 minutes. The true story of Robyn Davidson who leaves city life to trek 2,000 miles across the Australian desert.
• Monday, Aug. 22: “Wild,” rated R, released in 2014 and running two hours and 22 minutes. After years of reckless behavior, a woman embarks on a challenging trek across the Pacific Crest Trail.
• Monday, Aug. 29: “Everest,” rated PG-13, released in 2015 and running two hours and two minutes. Based on the true story of Rob Hall and Scott Fischer who teamed up to climb Mount Everest.
For more information, contact Celeste Dyer at 401-333-2552, ext. 5 or cdyer@cumberlandlibrary.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.