CUMBERLAND – Authors Joe Broadmeadow and Brendan Doherty will be at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Wednesday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the New England Mafia.
They will take participants into the behind-the-scenes of the efforts of Rhode Island police and lawmakers to get the “families” out of their state.
In their book, “It’s Just the Way It Was: Inside the War on the New England Mob and other stories,” Broadmeadow and Doherty take the reader inside the investigations, covert surveillances, and murky world of informants in the war against Organized Crime.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
