CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, will offer a “Bee a Keeper” children’s program for ages 6-9 on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Room.
At this nature program, children will learn about how pollinators make life better for our planet and how they can be a pollinator too. This program is led by Miss Jen, a local beekeeper and 4-H instructor.
No bees will be present at the program.
Registration is required. Call 401-333-2552, ext. 3.
