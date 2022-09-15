CUMBERLAND – The bi-weekly curbside collection of yard waste within the town of Cumberland will end on Friday, Sept. 23. However, yard waste collection will resume on a weekly basis beginning on Oct. 3, for the fall collection season.
Residents are reminded that Oct. 10 is a trash holiday week during which all trash, recycling, and yard waste will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 15. The town-wide weekly collection of yard waste during the fall season will continue until Dec. 9.
Yard waste is defined as grass clippings, leaves, vegetation, and small branches. No trash, stones, or sand can be mixed in with your yard waste. Bags found with these unacceptable materials or other debris and refuse will not be collected.
Residents are reminded that yard waste is collected on the same day as trash and recycling, but with a separate collection truck. Yard waste is only accepted if placed in brown paper biodegradable lawn bags, or small bundles of branches, no larger than 2 inches in diameter, and limited to 3 feet in length. Yard waste that is placed in plastic bags will not be collected.
Residents will also be able to drop off yard waste at the town’s Pascale Highway Facility located at 17 Old Mendon Road. Yard waste will be accepted Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yard waste cannot be delivered to this facility on those Mondays or other days that are scheduled town holidays.
Information pertaining to the disposal of yard waste and other materials is also available on the town website www.cumberlandri.org, or by contacting the Public Works Department at 401-728-2400, ext. 155.
