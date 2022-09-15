CUMBERLAND – The bi-weekly curbside collection of yard waste within the town of Cumberland will end on Friday, Sept. 23. However, yard waste collection will resume on a weekly basis beginning on Oct. 3, for the fall collection season.

Residents are reminded that Oct. 10 is a trash holiday week during which all trash, recycling, and yard waste will be collected Tuesday, Oct. 11, through Saturday, Oct. 15. The town-wide weekly collection of yard waste during the fall season will continue until Dec. 9.

