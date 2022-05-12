CUMBERLAND – The Mayor’s Office of Children Youth and Learning, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, announces Big Nazo is coming on Saturday, May 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. in for a workshop for students in grades K-5.
Big Nazo is an international performance group of visual artists, puppet performers, and masked musicians who unite to create bizarre and hilarious larger-than-life sized characters, environments and spectacles. They will be at OCYL with their Space Transformation Station “Robot-Creature Mask-Making Workshop.”
Participants will be exposed to a variety of 3-D fabrication techniques that employ thin plastic-foam sheets, staplers, hot glue and sharpie markers to create unusual and fantastic robot-creature mask heads.
The cost is $10 per child, or $5 at the financial assistance rate for qualifying Cumberland residents. Registration is open now.
Visit the website, www.ocyl.org to register under “Spring Saturdays STEAM.”
For more information or questions, call 401-475-0929, ext. 1, or email main.ocyl@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.