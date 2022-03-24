CUMBERLAND – Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to bilingual story time at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, each Friday in April at 10 a.m. including April 1, 8, 22 and 29, skipping Good Friday.
Miss Carolina, of Bilingual Bridge RI, will share stories, songs, vocabulary and rhymes in Spanish and English, and children will leave with a craft to continue their enrichment at home.
Weather permitting, the event will be on the front lawn. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on at their spot, to enforce social distancing.
Registration is encouraged but not required, and sign-ups are open now.
Visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.