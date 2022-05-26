CUMBERLAND – The Blackstone Valley Garden Club will host a special event on Saturday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m. with Mike Chute, from RoseSolutions, www.rosesolutions.net, at Arnold Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road.
Chute is an accomplished garden writer and co-founder of the Rhode Island Rose Society.
This event is open to the public for $5 per person. Call Pat 401-333-2772 to reserve a seat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.