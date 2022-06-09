Gabriel Acosta De Leon =

Ibukunoluwa Adelani +=

William Barden =+

Alexander Batista =

Luz Bautista Rubio

Rodrick Beaubrun

Robinson Berroa Jr.

Kizaiah Bradford =

Ezekiel Cabral =

Brandon Cardoso =

Daniela Castano =

Aexis Catalan

Nailea Colon Moscote =

Gianna DaSilva +=

Bryanna Diaz Caraballo +

Ja’Rae Fernandes =

Isaiah Figueiredo

Rosalyn Figueiredo

Alejandra Flores +=

Alexis Flores Pineda +=

Sergio Flores =

Trinity Gardner +

Alina Gaviria

Fredy Godinez =

Gissel Godoy

Janaya Gomes

Austin Guerrero

Carlos Hernandez-Gomez =

Jordi Lara =

Xavier Lara

Michelle Leon =

Sophia Lombardi +=

O’Livia Lopes +=

David Lopez

Fiona Magee +=

Natalie Martinez Villegas =

Jonathan Mejia

Aaron Mello =

Michael Mendez

Rachel Mensah +

Pamela Mira Conde

Savier Morais

Samantha Munera-Goez +

Lucy Noris +=

Folake Olagundoye +

Mercy Oyedele +

Valeria Parmenidez +=

Jesina Parris

Daniela Pastor +

Alejandro Paz =

Cindy Paz

Jarrett Renaud +=

Christopher Rodriguez-Gonzalez =

Ashley Rodriguez +

Fatima Rodriguez +

Joshua Rodriguez +

Xavier Ruspus

Comfort Saine +=

Salman Sameja

Dayana Sancibier +

Arianna St. Pierre +

Ja-Khoury Threats +=

Kenny Trejo

Jonathan Uribe

Alexander Urzua

Michelle Valderrama

Byron Veliz +

Qwamae Williams Andrades =

Joseph Wrobleski +

Mia Youssef +=

Ashely Zambrano Londono +=

Mark Zani +=

Bryan Zapata Villa +=

+ National Honor Society

= Founding Kindergarten Scholar

