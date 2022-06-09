Gabriel Acosta De Leon =
Ibukunoluwa Adelani +=
William Barden =+
Alexander Batista =
Luz Bautista Rubio
Rodrick Beaubrun
Robinson Berroa Jr.
Kizaiah Bradford =
Ezekiel Cabral =
Brandon Cardoso =
Daniela Castano =
Aexis Catalan
Nailea Colon Moscote =
Gianna DaSilva +=
Bryanna Diaz Caraballo +
Ja’Rae Fernandes =
Isaiah Figueiredo
Rosalyn Figueiredo
Alejandra Flores +=
Alexis Flores Pineda +=
Sergio Flores =
Trinity Gardner +
Alina Gaviria
Fredy Godinez =
Gissel Godoy
Janaya Gomes
Austin Guerrero
Carlos Hernandez-Gomez =
Jordi Lara =
Xavier Lara
Michelle Leon =
Sophia Lombardi +=
O’Livia Lopes +=
David Lopez
Fiona Magee +=
Natalie Martinez Villegas =
Jonathan Mejia
Aaron Mello =
Michael Mendez
Rachel Mensah +
Pamela Mira Conde
Savier Morais
Samantha Munera-Goez +
Lucy Noris +=
Folake Olagundoye +
Mercy Oyedele +
Valeria Parmenidez +=
Jesina Parris
Daniela Pastor +
Alejandro Paz =
Cindy Paz
Jarrett Renaud +=
Christopher Rodriguez-Gonzalez =
Ashley Rodriguez +
Fatima Rodriguez +
Joshua Rodriguez +
Xavier Ruspus
Comfort Saine +=
Salman Sameja
Dayana Sancibier +
Arianna St. Pierre +
Ja-Khoury Threats +=
Kenny Trejo
Jonathan Uribe
Alexander Urzua
Michelle Valderrama
Byron Veliz +
Qwamae Williams Andrades =
Joseph Wrobleski +
Mia Youssef +=
Ashely Zambrano Londono +=
Mark Zani +=
Bryan Zapata Villa +=
+ National Honor Society
= Founding Kindergarten Scholar
