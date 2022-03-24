CUMBERLAND – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island, 1 James J. McKee Way, is providing its members with information on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and assisting in the navigation of the program to determine eligibility
SNAP is the nation’s largest program for fighting domestic hunger. Federally funded and state administered, SNAP helps low-income individuals and families by providing monthly benefits to buy food. It is based on income, resources, and the number of individuals in a household.
Benefits are provided in the form of an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card which can be used at participating retailers including grocery stores, farmers markets and convenience stores.
BGCNRI will work with eligible individuals in applying for the program through its community-based outreach collaborative.
BGCNRI is one of five organizations that make up the RI Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs (RIABGC) Community Based Outreach. Through the collaboration of the RIABGC, the goals to strengthen the public awareness, availability, application process, eligibility requirements and benefits of SNAP will be accomplished, stated a news release.
