CUMBERLAND – Bristol County Savings Bank (BCSB), headquartered in Taunton, Mass., announced the appointment of An Le, of Cumberland, to the position of vice president/senior commercial loan officer/commercial lending.
In this capacity, Le develops and manages client relationships in the greater Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts areas by providing commercial loan and commercial real estate loan solutions along with a comprehensive range of other financial products.
Prior to joining Bristol County Savings Bank, Le held several positions over more than 25 years at Citizens Bank in Providence, Rhode Island, most recently serving as senior vice president – relationship manager, Business Banking. Previously a member of the Board of Directors for the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island.
