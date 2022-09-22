SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, a not-for-profit health plan founded to serve Rhode Island’s at-risk populations, has announced the appointment of Talia Brookshire, of Cumberland, as its first-ever chief diversity officer and a member of its executive leadership team. Brookshire was identified for this role after an extensive national search, states a news release. She reports directly to Neighborhood President and CEO Peter Marino.
In this newly-created leadership position, Brookshire will apply nearly two decades of strategy development and program execution experience in diversity initiatives, multicultural marketing campaigns, and community-building outreach to serve as the champion and thought leader to help strengthen Neighborhood’s ongoing investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She will also lead the strategic and day-to-day operational advancement of Neighborhood’s DEI culture and practices, states the release.
As Neighborhood’s chief diversity officer, Brookshire engages all levels and departments to ensure business systems, processes, and relationships related to the mission and business operations reflect Neighborhood’s commitment to DEI.
Prior to joining Neighborhood, Brookshire executed many grassroots programs to grow awareness and participation within a variety of industries, including professional and Olympic sports governing bodies, universities, manufacturing and non-profit agencies, according to the release. Brookshire joined Neighborhood from Western Governors University, where she worked with senior leaders to develop its DEI strategy and pathway. Previously, she held senior positions at USA Track & Field, USA Swimming and NASCAR, with responsibilities in community outreach, multicultural marketing campaigns, and fundraising to build membership and/or participation of underserved communities.
Brookshire earned her bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University and her Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certification from Cornell University. She resides with her family in Cumberland.
