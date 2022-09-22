SMITHFIELD – Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island, a not-for-profit health plan founded to serve Rhode Island’s at-risk populations, has announced the appointment of Talia Brookshire, of Cumberland, as its first-ever chief diversity officer and a member of its executive leadership team. Brookshire was identified for this role after an extensive national search, states a news release. She reports directly to Neighborhood President and CEO Peter Marino.

In this newly-created leadership position, Brookshire will apply nearly two decades of strategy development and program execution experience in diversity initiatives, multicultural marketing campaigns, and community-building outreach to serve as the champion and thought leader to help strengthen Neighborhood’s ongoing investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion. She will also lead the strategic and day-to-day operational advancement of Neighborhood’s DEI culture and practices, states the release.

