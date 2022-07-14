CUMBERLAND – Join the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Tuesday, July 26, at 2 p.m., for a Bubble-Mania show.
This show, which uses art, science and comedy, is for children ages 5-10 years old and will be held in the Community Room of the library. Free tickets are available in the Children’s Room.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit upon during the Bubble-Mania show. The performer has asked that everyone attending this indoor event wear a face mask.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
