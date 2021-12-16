CUMBERLAND – Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, announces the following holiday services.
• Longest Night Service: The holidays can be a difficult time of year for those who have lost a loved one or who have difficult family situations. On Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m., Calvin Church will offer a service that will acknowledge this reality, while still pointing to the hope of Christmas. There will be a time of remembrance during the service.
• Children and Family Service: The annual Christmas Eve service for children and families will be held Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m. The service will include readings, musical offerings and Christmas carol singing.
For more information, call 401-333-0355.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.