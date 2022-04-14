CUMBERLAND – The Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, will be having its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m.
The event will take place outside on the front lawn, weather permitting.
All children 10 years old and younger are welcome and bring a basket.
For questions, call 401-333-0355.
Upcoming Church Services include, Good Friday, April 15, from 12 to 1 p.m., Easter Sunday, April 17, church service and communion at 10:30 a.m.
