CUMBERLAND – Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, will have a Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.Participants are invited to dress up in their favorite costume and gather candy in a safe and fun environment. This event is free and open to the community.
