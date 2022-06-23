CUMBERLAND – Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, will return its Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 18 through Friday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The church presents, “Food Truck Party, on a roll with God,” which will be free for all children entering kindergarten through 5th grade. Join the church for a week of fun, games, bible stories, music, crafts and more.
Registration is required. Call the church office at 401-333-0355 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CDC guidelines established for COVID-19 will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.