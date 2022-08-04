CUMBERLAND – After a two-year hiatus, the annual Clam Bake and Field Day returns to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Road, on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12 to 5 p.m.
Food items returning include clam cakes and chowder, empanadas, burgers and hot dogs, ice cream and cookies. There will also be games and raffles as well as a penny social, which has over 100 prizes. For $5 participants will receive 75 tickets to enter whichever baskets they’d like to win.
