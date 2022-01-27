CUMBERLAND – Stop by the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Saturday, Feb. 5, and help the Children’s Room celebrate National Take Your Child to the Library Day.
The Children’s Room will have special treat bags for children to take home, as a thank you for visiting the library. In addition, there will be several “selfie stations” for photo opportunities. Take your picture with the library’s famous book characters and create a memory to last a lifetime. If your child does not already have a library card, this is a great day to get one.
Take Your Child to the Library Day, TYCLD, is an international initiative that encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3, visit https://bit.ly/CumberKids, or email read@cumberlandlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.