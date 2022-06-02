CUMBERLAND – The Chess Club is back at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, starting Thursday, June 9, anyone 13 and up is invited to come and play every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the seminar room.
You do not need to bring a partner, but bring your board and pieces and be ready to play. Advanced players can challenge each other or help new players master the game.
For more information, visit www.cumberlandlibrary.org or call 401-333-2552, ext. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.