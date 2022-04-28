CUMBERLAND – The Children's Room at the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, is hosting a Chess Tournament for Kids for children 6-10, on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Space is limited to 20 participants. Arjun Dasari, chess aficionado with tournament experience, will facilitate this event. The library will supply the boards and chess pieces.
Register for the tournament at https://bit.ly/CumberKids.
Face masks will be required for this indoor event, regardless of vaccination status.
For additional information, contact the Children’s Room at 401-333-2552, ext. 3.
