CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland School Department offers a Child Outreach Screening program, part of a statewide initiative, that is free and offered to all children ages 3-5.
In partnership with the Rhode Island Department of Education, Child Outreach provides information about your child’s development and resources that are available within your community
Call the office located in Ashton School at 401-658-1600, ext. 404, to schedule an appointment for your child.
