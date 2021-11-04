CUMBERLAND – The Children’s Room of the Cumberland Library invites young cooking enthusiasts, ages 7-12, to join for a Chopped Virtual Kitchen Challenge on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m.
This virtual program challenges kids to pick up a secret ingredient kit and create something delicious in the comfort of their own kitchen. Those interested must register by Friday, Nov. 12.
Take a picture of your dish and make sure you know the recipe so the library can post both. Be prepared to taste test it for yourself.
Register at www.cumberlandlibrary.org by clicking on the events tab.
