Christmas Services Dec 22, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 9:30 a.m.• Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Road, Cumberland: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m. Call 401-333-0355.• St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 9 a.m.• Slatersville Congregational Church, U.C.C., 25 Greene St., North Smithfield: Family Christmas Pageant, Sunday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m.; Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.• Chapel Street Congregational Church, 185 Chapel St., Lincoln: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, service of lessons and carols, 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, carol sing, 10 a.m.• The Saylesville Friends Meetinghouse, 374 Great Road, Lincoln, will host a candlelight service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m. The service will include a Light Year display.• Candleberry Chapel, 381 South Main St., South Attleboro, Mass.,: Christmas Eve service, 9 p.m. All are welcome to join in music and prayer.• St. Theresa’s Catholic Church/Shrine, 35 Dion Dr., Nasonville: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 8 a.m.• Our Lady of Good Help Catholic Church, 1063 Victory Hwy., Mapleville: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 4:30 p.m., with choral prelude beginning at 4 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 10:30 a.m.• St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 45 Harrisville Main St., Harrisville: Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.; Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, 9:15 a.m.• Firm Foundation Christian Church, 84 Cumberland St., Woonsocket: Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Christmas Bible Hour; Sunday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m., Christmas Day worship service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Eve Christmas Christianity Worship × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Wing Power brings the heat in Smithfield Opening in January, new Pawtucket/CF train station set in motion two decades ago Woonsocket man puts on quite a Christmas light show Bella Luna Bar & Grill now open on Smith Street Anthony’s Jewelers owners’ mission: Be the opposite of Scrooge Latest News Northmen hockey team skates out to 3-0 start in co-op with NP, Johnston Roadshow Holiday Classic returns to CHS next week for 49th annual tournament Cumberland woman giving the gift of a kidney to her sick brother Smithfield's Parenteau signs NLI to continue running at Sacred Heart Smith-Appleby House Museum needs donations for repairs Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Northmen hockey team skates out to 3-0 start in co-op with NP, Johnston Roadshow Holiday Classic returns to CHS next week for 49th annual tournament Cumberland woman giving the gift of a kidney to her sick brother Smithfield's Parenteau signs NLI to continue running at Sacred Heart Smith-Appleby House Museum needs donations for repairs Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured 1 Very Reliable Suburu $3,000 Condition: UsedMileage: 138,574MPG: 28Trans: AutomaticColor: Green 8 hrs ago featured 1 Grant Coordinator Blackstone Valley Prevention Coalition Dec 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.